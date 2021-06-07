Zacks: Analysts Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $28.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,848 shares of company stock worth $590,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at $2,347,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.