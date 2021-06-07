Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Nordson posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of NDSN traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $223.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.47. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,646 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

