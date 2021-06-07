Zacks: Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

