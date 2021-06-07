Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.16. L Brands reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 296%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

L Brands stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. 62,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,005. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

