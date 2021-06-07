Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report sales of $59.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.56 million. Materialise reported sales of $42.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $240.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $243.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $270.70 million, with estimates ranging from $270.68 million to $270.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 708.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at $6,420,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.20. 13,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.88 and a beta of 0.56. Materialise has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

