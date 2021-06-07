Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,191 shares of company stock worth $2,300,393. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $8.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.77. 28,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,981. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

