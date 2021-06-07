Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to announce $95.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.76 million. Regional Management reported sales of $89.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $393.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.15 million to $395.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $439.34 million, with estimates ranging from $433.85 million to $444.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 1,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,080. The firm has a market cap of $536.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

