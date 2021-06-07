Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.46). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,509. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.13. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $844,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

