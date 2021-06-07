Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 241,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $332.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $146.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

