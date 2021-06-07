Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. The Walt Disney posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 612.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.99. 5,106,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,418,721. The stock has a market cap of $321.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

