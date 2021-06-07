Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.86 Million

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to report $373.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.70 million to $381.01 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $668.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after acquiring an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 706,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after acquiring an additional 247,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after buying an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 45,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,804. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.21. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

