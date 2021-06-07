Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.06 Million

Analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to post sales of $247.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.00 million and the highest is $251.69 million. Yelp reported sales of $169.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.84 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

In other news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,620. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $39.55. 6,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42. Yelp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

