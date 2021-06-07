Zacks: Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Badger Meter posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

NYSE:BMI opened at $93.48 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 667,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.