Zacks: Brokerages Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. County Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICBK. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $152.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in County Bancorp by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

