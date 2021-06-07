Zacks: Brokerages Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $3,316,152 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT traded down $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,994. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

