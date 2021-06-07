Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of PSTV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

