Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce $295.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.17 million to $298.70 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $258.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.27.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. CWM LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 401.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

PFPT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.07. 30,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,429. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.61. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 1.23.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

