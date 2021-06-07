Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Buy

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 51,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,087. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

