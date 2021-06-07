Zilliqa Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $117.68 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00123207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002378 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.16 or 0.01021625 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,647,691,043 coins and its circulating supply is 11,356,223,890 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.