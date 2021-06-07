Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Position Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $108.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.04 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,010 shares of company stock valued at $59,261,029. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

