Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.42.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,348 shares of company stock worth $67,493,935. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $336.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.61. The firm has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 149.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.10 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

