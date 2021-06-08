$0.01 EPS Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

