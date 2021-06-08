-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). Cronos Group reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at $82,222,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $6,255,653.85. Insiders sold 1,771,980 shares of company stock valued at $18,275,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

