-$0.08 EPS Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $522.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

