$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.09. ChampionX reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,998,000 after acquiring an additional 556,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after acquiring an additional 51,325 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after acquiring an additional 868,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $94,318,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

