-$0.12 EPS Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.30. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

