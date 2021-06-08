-$0.13 EPS Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. GDS reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.37.

GDS traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -91.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57. GDS has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GDS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GDS by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GDS by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

