-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

ARLO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. 511,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,453. The company has a market cap of $543.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.34.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 635 shares of company stock worth $4,209. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

