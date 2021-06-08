-$0.15 EPS Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.30). Pinduoduo reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 1.45. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,168,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $659,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

