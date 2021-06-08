$0.15 EPS Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.18. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $208,112.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,176 shares of company stock worth $27,746,962. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after acquiring an additional 392,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,730,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,829,000 after acquiring an additional 274,617 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,466. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $77.75 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.