-$0.18 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 57,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,048. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $197.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $81,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

