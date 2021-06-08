$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. 642,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

