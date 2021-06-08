$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.26. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $721,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

