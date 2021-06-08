$0.41 EPS Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.32. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,151. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

