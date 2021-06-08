-$0.72 EPS Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($1.05). Alaska Air Group posted earnings of ($3.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.91.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $160,281.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,172.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,733. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

