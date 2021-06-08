$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Materion reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTRN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

MTRN traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,088. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 86,614 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 61.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

