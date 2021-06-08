$0.85 EPS Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.02. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 166,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.07.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

