$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth $372,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $342.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

