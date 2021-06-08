$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $845.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

LEG stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.12%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $14,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

