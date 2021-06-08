-$1.47 EPS Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will announce ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.35). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,373 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $83,316.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $429,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,390 shares of company stock worth $718,332. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

RLMD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 91,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,298. The company has a market cap of $505.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

