$1.77 EPS Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $120.00. 27,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,046. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.01. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

