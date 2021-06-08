$1.77 EPS Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $120.00. 27,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,046. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.01. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.