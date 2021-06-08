10,061 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $314,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $514.99 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

