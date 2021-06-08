$102.11 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post $102.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.80 million and the lowest is $92.50 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $88.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $398.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.66 million to $434.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $410.23 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

RTLR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. 379,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

