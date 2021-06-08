12,223 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,733 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.48. 8,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

