12,634 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,805,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

