$128.69 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report $128.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $134.30 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $110.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $523.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $541.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $638.13 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $803.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

