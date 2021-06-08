1,280 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by First National Bank

First National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.29. 91,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,978. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $172.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

