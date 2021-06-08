12,920 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CC opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $37.69.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

