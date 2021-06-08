13,100 Shares in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.