15,500 Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $497,000.

Shares of HYACU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

